SNEEDVILLE — Gabe Turner is the Hancock County Indians’ “Player of the Week” for his performance against Thomas Walker High School (Ewing, VA) on Oct. 11, 2019. Turner, a junior running back, carried five times for 45 yards and scored his first high school touchdown. The Player of the Week is named by the Indian coaching staff.
