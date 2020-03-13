The Hawkins Co. School System recently named its 18 teachers of the year.
Every year, one teacher at each school is chosen by his or her peers to represent that school at the Teacher of the Year Banquet. This year’s banquet will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at the Charles Fuller Training Center (bus garage).
During the banquet, the three overall Teachers of the Year for 2019-20 will be announced, including one in elementary (K-fourth), one in middle (fifth-eighth), and one for high school (ninth-12th).
This year's 18 Teachers of the Year for their individual school are:
Mooresburg Elementary School Interventionist Bree Lawson.
Church Hill Intermediate School’s PE and Health teacher Patricia Chapman.
Bulls Gap eighth-grade math teacher Darlene Trent.
Carters Valley Elementary first-grade teacher Alisha Perry.
Cherokee High School band director Brandon Linkous.
Church Hill Elementary School special education teacher Missy Bray.
Church Hill Middle School eighth-grade social studies teacher Daris Green.
Clinch School fifth-grade teacher Stacey Reed.
Hawkins Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Dwain Brewer.
Joseph Rogers Primary second-grade special education teacher Carol Edwards.
Keplar Elementary special education teacher Donna Michelle Reed.
McPheeters Bend Elementary music teacher Tonni Carrigan.
Mount Carmel Elementary kindergarten teacher Michelle Shanks.
Rogersville Middle School physical education teacher Lisa Jarnigan.
St. Clair Elementary physical education teacher Matthew Davenport.
Surgoinsville Elementary first-grade teacher Michelle “Missy” Eaton.
Surgoinsville Middle School eighth-grade algebra and math teacher Isaiah Spivey.
Volunteer High School chorus teacher Josh Wenger.
Surgoinsville Middle School teacher Rodney Roberson was also chosen as Principal of the Year.
VHS Swimmers recognized
Five VHS swimmers were honored at the March Hawkins Co. BOE meeting. Each of them had recently competed in the state swim tournament in Knoxville.
“There are no classifications in swim,” said Middle and High School Supervisor Thomas Floyd. “In most TSSAA sports, there are up to five classifications, so each school is in a division that is more similar with student enrollment. In swim, it’s everybody. We even compete against private schools who go out and recruit athletes and offer them scholarship money. These girls did a wonderful job representing Hawkins County, Volunteer High School and their families.”
Maggie Bice - Freshmen: She swam the third leg of the 200-freestyle relay in her first state meet.
Amelia Henriott - Junior: She swam the butterfly in the 200-medley relay and second leg in the 200 free relay in her second state meet.
Ellie McLain - Junior: She swam the 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke, lead-off in the 200 free relay, and breaststroke in the 200 medley. This was her third state meet.
Leah Hostetler - Senior:She swam the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay in her first state meet.
Tinsley Whalen- Senior: She swam the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, backstroke lead-off in the 200 medley and anchor of the 200-freestyle relay in her fourth state meet.
State Meet Results
200 Medley Relay finished 39 out of 56 teams (Tinsley, Ellie, Amelia Leah)
200 Freestyle Relay 34th out of 47 (Ellie, Amelia, Maggie, Tinsley)..Seasons Best time
50 FreeStyle 26th out of 87 (Tinsley) also was the region 1 Champion in the 50 freestyle. First ever regional champion from Hawkins County.
100 Freestyle 47th out of 120 (Tinsley Personal record at 56.99)
200 IM 45th out of 69 (Season Best Time)
100 Breast 55th out of 78 (Ellie Personal Record 1:13.84)
Tinsley Whalen honored at Commission Meeting
The Hawkins Co. Commission also individually recognized Tinsley Whalen at their February meeting.
She participates in golf, swimming and basketball and has been a three-sport athlete since seventh grade. She still manages to excel in academics, as she currently has a GPA of 3.83.
She also earned All-Conference honors and qualified for the state swim meet each of her four years of high school. She was the 2020 Region 1 runner-up in the 100-meter freestyle the 2020 Region 1 champion in the 50-meter freestyle. She became the county’s first ever Region 1 title winner in swimming.
She is also a starter and team captain of the basketball team.
“I don’t know how she does it,” said Commissioner Jeff Barrett, who recognized Whalen. “She participates in three sports at VHS, and, on top of that, she does pretty good in school. Between her hours of practice from the sports she’s involved in, she has a full plate. When you can excel in three sports, that deserves to be commended.”
He then read a proclamation honoring her athletic and academic abilities.
“(This proclamation), wishes to recognize and congratulate Tinsley Whalen on her success as an academic student-athlete, and also wish her success in the future at the collegiate level as well,” Barrett read.
RCS Band honored
Seven members of the Rogersville City School band were recognized by the East Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association for their achievements in Junior Clinic.
Five of those seven students were able to attend the Feb. 18 RCS Board of Education meeting and be recognized for this achievement with their director, Sarah Tilley.
The seven members who were recognized include: Abigail Buttry, 24th chair clarinet; Savannah Cradic, fifth chair trombone; Brady Eidson, third chair tuba; Dennie Gao, third chair alto saxophone; Molley Jackson, 11th chair clarinet; Brooklyn Leach, sixth chair tuba; and Ella McLain, first alternate alto baritone.
