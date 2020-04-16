ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing/runaway juvenile.
Michael Alex Barr is 17 years old and was last seen in the Pressman’s Home area of Hawkins County.
He was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.
Barr has possibly travelled to the Bristol TN/VA area.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO at 423-272-4848 or Hawkins Co. Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.
