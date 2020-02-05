CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man was arrested last week on four outstanding charges after authorities had to force their way into his mobile home.
Ryan Austin Harvey, 23, of Issac Avenue, Church Hill, was charged with:
• Aggravated domestic assault;
• Reckless endangerment;
• Vandalism; and,
• Coercion of a witness.
According to Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter, he received a tip that Harvey was at a location on Isaac Avenue and went there to serve the warrants out of General Sessions Court.
Winter arrived at the address, knocked several times and announced himself, but got no response.
While still on scene, a witness came over from a neighboring mobile home and told officers that Harvey was inside the trailer about 30 minutes earlier, was still believed to be inside, and was “actively texting him asking him to lie to us and tell us that he had left earlier and was not there”.
The witness showed officers the texts, and while he and Deputy Winter were still talking, more texts were received by the witness, “begging him to lie to us”.
Lt. Larkin was informed of what was going on and the decision was made to make forced entry into the dwelling, Dep. Winter’s report stated.
He, Dep. England and Cpl. Crosby entered the trailer, located Harvey in a back bedroom, and ordered him at gunpoint to walk toward them.
Harvey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an initial court appearance date had not been set at the time the report was filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.