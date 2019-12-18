NASHVILLE — Two local officers from Hawkins County were among 37 new Tennessee State Troopers that graduated from class 1219 after 20 weeks of intense physical and classroom training at the THP training center in Nashville. Former Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Deputy John Tunnell and former Mt. Carmel Police Officer Chris Vaughan officially earned their badges on Dec. 14, 2019, when Col. Derrick Stewart pinned the badges on all 37 Troopers. The new Troopers will continue their training as field training officers for 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.
