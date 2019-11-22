ROGERSVILLE — Carl Delbert Gulley, Sr., age 67, of Rogersville, crossed over on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Carl was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working on cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Anna Gulley; an infant son; brothers, Albert "Knot", Charles, and J. C. Gulley; and sisters, Helen Crigger and Margaret Richards.
He is survived by his son, Dwayne Gulley; son, C.D. Gulley, Jr.; mother, Darlene; brother, Gene Gulley and wife; sister, Orlu; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be gather on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Gulley Cemetery, on Walkers Church Road, in Bulls Gap, TN, for graveside services.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Christy Bledsoe, and Signature Health Care of Rogersville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.