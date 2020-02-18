SNEEDVILLE — There’s something new and exciting at Hancock Co. Middle and High School ... the selection of Students of the Month.
“We wanted to start this up to give some kids something to work towards and a way to recognize students just not for grades but for being an outstanding student,” Principal Mitch Cantwell told the Eagle. “Each student will be able to enter any school sporting event free that is happening during the month they are the winner. They also receive school store credit and having their picture, name, and reason for being nominated up on the wall and slide show that is on in the lobby.”
Cantwell said that in most schools, there are always numerous awards and plaques hanging up recognizing sports or extracurricular events that take place at school.
“We wanted to start a way of recognizing our students more for their academics and showing them that doing well in class means just as much as extracurricular activities,” he said. “We just started the academic awards banquet for the middle school this year and we are working on trying to get that in the works for the high school for the future as well as place a plaque on the wall that shows the top ACT scores for each graduating class. We just want to improve the culture on how kids look at academics.”
Winners for February, 2020, with comments included from their teachers, are:
6th grade: Zayah Riley
“Zayah comes to class with a ‘can do’ attitude, prepared with supplies and positivity, and tries the best she can in everything she does. She is always willing to help others as well as teachers. I can count on her to always be honest and trustworthy.” - Keesha McFarland
7th grade: Emerson Stanifer
“Emerson always follows the rules and works diligently in class. He treats teachers and classmates with respect at all times. Very active participant, completes assignments to the best of his abilities, compassionate, and has a positive attitude. His clever jokes brighten every class period.” - 7th grade teachers
8th grade: Rebecca Boynton
“Ms. Boynton works very hard and always on task. She came in from another school and has maintained the highest average of all 8th graders in Math. She is also a very humble student.” - Jerry Holt
9th grade: McKennley Swinney
“She has been a bright spot in Creative Writing and English I. She is always willing to take on challenges with postitivity and leadership. She helps her fellow students without being prompted to do so.” - Sarah Seal
“A bright student that is always on time with work completed asking what is next. Always smiling and offering to help everyone.” - Rhonda Greene.
“Punctual, prepared, eager, hard working, trustworthy, honest. Her work ethic and kind attitude will give her an edge in the future. Leads groups in class and assists others.” - Brandon Steele
10th grade: Jacklyn Carroll
“Jacklyn is a hard working student that is concerned with her grades and doing well in school. She works even when she is sick. She is very dedicated to her basketball team. She is nice and always smiling and pleasant to be around. She has maintained an “A” average in my class by working hard and is always willing to help students in class if they need it.” - Misty Laprade
11th grade: Haley Greene
“Haley is an exemplary student. She displays characteristics that teachers desire to see in students. She is a role model for students and adults. Her straight-forward attitude has assisted her in achieving many roles at the school.” - Kasey Ferguson
“Haley is always eager to complete her assignments and offering help to others as well as myself. She is very kind and polite and conducts herself in a positive way.” - Rhonda Greene
12th grade: Brandon Meadows
“Mr. Meadows works very hard, on time, and finishes work early. In his personal finance class, students work at their own pace, so when he finishes, Brandon helps others with their work but doesn’t give them the answer ... he helps them discover the answer on their own. When finished with classwork, Brandon works on his other school work.” - Nolan Campbell
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Hancock Co. Eagle is also very proud of these outstanding young people and we are honored and pleased to publish these and future Student of the Month winners on the front page of the newspaper! Congratulations to all of the winners ... and keep up the great work! — Tommy.)
