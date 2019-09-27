Who’s famous for that quote?
Barney Fife.
Barnard P. Fife, Chief Deputy of the Mayberry Sheriff’s Office, don’t you know.
Don Knotts, the lovable, soft-spoken actor who took the bumbling, high-strung, slightly neurotic character and made it his own, left us 13 years ago. He died on Feb. 24, 2006, at the age of 81, from pulmonary and respiratory complications.
I got to reminiscing about Barney after learning that Knotts impersonator Sammy Sawyer would be making an apperance at the Mountain Memories Fall Festival in Sneedville next weekend.
Sawyer bears an uncanny resemblance to Knotts in both appearance and mannerisms, and has become something of a legend here in NE Tennessee with his impersonation of that unforgettable character.
I’m looking forward to meeting him and seeing his Mayberry-era patrol car.
Back in the days when I was working in country music radio and promotions in Nashville, I had the privilege of meeting both Griffith and Knotts, and still to this day have their autographed photos … which are among my most prized possessions.
The Andy Griffith Show ran from 1960-68, and was in the top 10 ratings each year, including the No. 1 spot in its final season.
All 249 episodes still appear in rerun. I’ve seen all at least a half-dozen times and have most of them on DVDs.
I still laugh at ol’ Barney’s misadventures as he tried sooooo hard to protect the law abiding citizens of Mayberry.
Knotts’ half-century career included more than 25 films and seven TV series, but it was his role as the bug-eyed, forever in hot water, skinny-as-a-rail, open-mouth-insert-foot Deputy Barney Fife that won him five Emmys and a permanent place in the hearts of millions of TV viewers … including me.
You may recall the classic comedy, No Time For Sergeants, which was the first time that Knotts and Griffith starred together in a movie. That, too, is still one of the funniest movies of all time, in my view, and sort of paired the two for their future roles on the Griffith show.
I admit it, Barney Fife is my hero.
I loved everything about that show. Still do.
A coffee cup sits on my desk that Dee Ann gave me for Christmas a few years ago. It has a picture of Barney with one of his favorite sayings: “Nip it, nip it in the bud!”
It may have been Griffith’s show, but it was Knotts who usually stole the show.
Sheriff Andy Taylor (Griffith) never carried a gun. Heck, in Mayberry, North Carolina of the 1960’s – which was patterned after Griffith’s hometown of Mt. Airy, NC – you didn’t have to. All it took was a word from Sheriff Andy and the bad guys surrendered, or with a little over-the-top and frenzied encouragement from “large-and-in-charge” Barney.
Besides Barney and Andy, there were the Darlings, the illiterate but funny, surperstitious and musically-talented mountain folk who were always pickin’ and grinnin’ and forever trying to fix up daughter/sister Charlene with a “feller” from the big city. (The Darlings, by the way, in real life are The Dillards and still perform at bluegrass festivals across the country.)
There were cousins Gomer and Goober Pyle (played by Alabama natives Jim Nabors and George Lindsey), Floyd the Barber, and Otis.
Good ol’ Otis ... the town drunk! He usually staggered into the Mayberry Jail three sheets to the wind, took the key to the cell door off its hook, let himself in, locked the door, lay down and went to sleep.
And let’s not forget Ernest T. Bass … rock-throwing, “Its me, it’s me, it’s Ernest T.!”
Opie (played by Ron Howard), as Andy’s son, was often joined by his real-life younger brother, Clint, who played one of Opie’s buddies, the pint-sized, peanut-butter-sandwich-totin’ cowboy, Leon. Clint, as you may recall starred later in the TV series Gentle Ben along with both boys’ real dad, Rance Howard.
I loved it when Andy sometimes allowed Barney to take command and strut his authority.
One of the funniest episodes ever was when a prisoner escaped and, in Andy’s absence, Barney rounded up and deputized a motley crew of locals (Gomer, Goober, Otis, and Floyd). Barney, of course, was “in control” and played the authority figure to the hilt.
When he got around to demonstrating to his newly deputized underlings the proper way to handle a pistol, Barney nearly shot his foot off. That was the day Andy restricted him to just one bullet that he had to keep in his shirt pocket for the rest of the series.
Helen, Thelma Lou, and Aunt Bea … bless ‘em … all will have a place in my heart forever.
Most of the cast members are gone now, with maybe the exception of Betty Lynn (who played Barney’s TV girlfriend, Thelma Lou), who later moved to Mt. Airy, NC (where she still makes her home) after attending a “Mayberry” event there years ago.
Even though they may not be with us in body, Barney, Andy and the Mayberry gang — who were so much a part of our lives — live on.
or one thing, the characters were real. They cared about people. They believed in doing the right thing. They went to church. They raised their kids to be respectful. They spent time sitting and visiting on the front porch on Sunday afternoons. And they often messed up and had to ask for forgiveness from the Lord and their fellow Mayberrians!
Another thing about the show is that the characters didn’t have to depend on foul-mouthed profanity to be funny. Their humor was just good, clean all-family fun.
Hollywood’s purveyors of filth and the left-wing, liberal, looney-tune political extremists in Tinseltown wouldn’t have a clue how to make an awesome TV show like that today.
It’s sad, really sad. In the messed-up world we live in today, we could use more family-friendly programs like The Andy Griffith Show.
Idealistic?
Maybe so, but I think America, and all of us, would be better off if we could return to the timeless values that that show – and ol’ Barney Fife himself – championed.
That’s my view.
What say you?
