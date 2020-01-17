It was quite a decision, but come to think of it, the choices were somewhat similar.
It was one of the rare evenings when I had no meeting to attend, no deadline staring me in the face, no events to cover with my camera and my notepad. I was home alone, kept company only by my television remote control.
So I scrolled through the list of options on my television guide, hoping to find something worthwhile to stare at for a bit, to wind down from a busy day with a little visual entertainment.
There were the usual options – the game shows, the news shows, the fix-it shows, and the reality shows. There were the movies and the infomercials, the shopping channels and the sports channels.
And of course, there were all those listings that have, for some reason, popped up on my guide list far too often lately (or maybe I’ve just noticed them far too often for some reason). You know the ones – those broadcasts promising to miraculously reverse the signs that you are, in fact, a woman over 50.
I kept flipping through the guide, hesitating only for an instant when I saw the listing for ‘Naked and Afraid’, and I giggled a little, thinking that it might also be one of those infomercials for us older ladies who are frightened to death at the thought of seeing our unclothed images in the mirror every day.
I scrolled on down through the list of football games, dismissing that particular viewing option, since my hopes for the season were smashed with the demise of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the New Orleans Saints.
I clicked my remote on down the list, stopping for a few minutes to see the latest home creations of Chip and Joanna Gaines and marvel at the imaginations of those folks who buy junk at yard sales and turn them into treasures worth thousands.
I stopped and read the titles and the descriptions for yet another heart-warming romance movie on Hallmark® channel, but decided I already knew how the story would end – because everybody does.
Girl meets boy. Girl hates boy. Boy seems like a ‘dirt bag’. Boy turns into a very nice ‘dirt bag’ after all. Girl loves boy. Somehow it’s all wrapped up in somebody who is about to lose their farm – if not for the miracle that saves it all. And the snow starts to fall. The end.
But during my perusing through the list of shows on my television, I saw two decidedly different listings that caught my eye. I could either watch CNN’s documentary ‘The Impeachment of Donald Trump’, or I could tune into a classic episode of ‘Hee Haw’.
At first glance, they were radically different from each other, but– then it occurred to me that there were also similarities between the two.
After all, both were just one big, silly joke.
Hee Haw and the impeachment debacle were both productions fabricated by ‘producers’ who wanted to draw the public into their silliness. They were both filled with ‘jokes’ on a created stage, designed to pull the American public into their show.
I could also see some sort of connection between the drunken lamenting by the Hee Haw “Gloom, Despair, and Agony On Me” moonshiners whose ‘true love’ met another, and the lamenting of the Democrats because their country chose someone else to live in the White House.
But there were distinct differences.
Hee Haw was about cute little girls in cut-off jeans telling country jokes in a ‘cornfield’.
CNN’s impeachment show was about devious game-players in three-piece suits, dragging the country into their ‘swamp’.
Yet the most obvious difference was that Hee Haw was actually fun. In a world where life was sometimes hard and people were struggling to survive the day-to-day challenges, it offered a place where you could sit on a porch swing, eat in Grandpa Jones’ kitchen, visit Archie Campbell’s barber shop, or listen to a fiddle or two while sitting on a hay bale.
CNN’s Impeachment Show was another sad chapter in the continuing ‘war’ going on in this country – no music, no porch swing, no hay bale. Just a political agenda, pushed at all cost, and played out on our television screens over and over and over again.
But there was no ‘war’ on Hee Haw – only some ‘corny’ jokes, good music, a few lessons on the ‘population’ of some of America’s smallest towns (SAAAALUUTE!!), and a few well-timed swats on the derriere by the slats of a wooden fence (a section of which, by the way, can be seen today at the Archie Campbell Museum inside Bulls Gap Town Hall).
Faced with the choice on my television viewing list — either the story in the swamp or the one in the cornfield — I picked the cornfield.
