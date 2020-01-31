It’s time this weekend for Super Bowl LIV, or so they tell me. You see, I’m not much of a sports fan anymore.
Back in the day, I’ve watched my share of sporting events. That was when my son, Jimmy was growing up and still home to enjoy them with. Jimmy started going to RA’s at Persia Baptist Church and the leaders got the boys interested in the Dallas Cowboys as examples of Christian athletes, particularly Roger Staubach. Jimmy became an instant fan. We went through quite a few years of his following the Cowboys. You couldn’t have found a more loyal fan than my son.
My father-in-law, Don, on the other hand, was a loyal Washington Redskins fan. He lived just outside D.C. and that was his team. He and Jimmy had a healthy rivalry over their teams. There were often phone calls either before, during, or after a game in which both of their teams played. It was a lot of fun seeing Jimmy enjoy the games so much.
Yes, even I developed a love of the game when watching them as a family. Today, I’m 69 and living by myself. The interest is just gone. Watching sporting events by yourself just isn’t the same.
As time went on, Jimmy’s favorite team changed to the L.A. Raiders. Then he also became a die-hard NASCAR fan, cheering for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. That’s when the whole family became race fans.
We’ve spent many a Sunday afternoon watching races and eating. In my opinion, every big sporting event deserves a great meal or big snack to go with it. I used to prepare full meals most of the time. Having a full house, watching TV, and sharing meals was pure joy. A joy that I greatly miss.
Time has moved on and interest have changed. I no longer follow anything in the sporting world. Jimmy doesn’t follow very many sports nowadays either. Actually, he became more of a baseball fan, New York Yankees to be specific.
I did follow some of the Super Bowls for a number of years to watch the half-time shows ad to see the all-too-famous commercials. Well, you can now see all of the commercials the day after the event. As for the half-time show, they’re not my kind of entertainment any more.
I got curious recently about what the most popular game day foods were. I was quite surprised to find one site online that actually listed one specific game day food for each state. For Tennessee, the food was cake. You’ve got to be kidding me! Just cake!! I couldn’t believe it. That just wouldn’t cut it for me. There would have to me more; pizza, chicken wings, ribs, sub sandwiches, and my favorite, chili.
I don’t know who came up with cake, but I don’t think they talked to very many hungry fans! It is my belief that any self-respecting sports fan of any type, wants some filling food. Not just a slice of cake. Maybe a slice of cake to top it all off would be fine.
With my love of chili, I’m giving you three new chili recipes today for day weekend. The chili with cornbread is very similar to one that was prepared in my home when I was growing up. Everyone always loved it. You could prepare any chili similar to this by just topping it with your favorite cornbread and baking. For you vegetarians, I’ve also included a great vegetarian chili. With the right ingredients, you won’t even miss the meat!
Here are today’s recipes.
As always, enjoy!
President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s Chili Recipe
Although this is named for our President, his wife, Lady Bird Johnson is said to have developed the recipe. It was originally called Perdernales River Chili. LBJ is once to have said that one of the first things he did when he got home to Texas was to have a bowl of the red (chili).
Ingredients:
4 pounds coarsely ground beef (chili-grind)
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano (Mexican if possible)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
6 teaspoons chili powder
2 (16 ounce) cans tomatoes (can sizes have changed, use 14 ½ ounce cans)
Salt to taste
2 cups hot water
Preparation
In a large frying pan, brown meat with onion and garlic until meat is lightly browned; transfer ingredients to a large kettle or cast-iron Dutch oven.
Add oregano, cumin, chili powder, tomatoes, salt, and hot water. Bring just to a boil/ lower heat and simmer, covered, for approximately 1 hour. Remove from heat. Skim off grease and serve.
Note: It is said the Mrs. Johnson liked to stir in 2 tablespoons of masa flour at the end to thicken the chili.
Serves 12
Headquarters Chili Pie with Cornmeal Crust
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground lean beef or turkey
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 14 ½ ounce cans whole tomatoes, cut up or diced tomatoes
1 10 ounce can diced tomatoes with chiles
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon crushed cumin seeds
1 cup beer
1 15 ounce can pinto beans
Cornmeal Crust2/3 cup yellow cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup milk
2 eggs
3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine
½ cup shredded Colby or Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
ChiliIn a large chili pot, lightly brown meat, onion and garlic in hot oil, stirring as needed. Add canned tomatoes, seasonings and beer. Bring to a boil; cover and simmer 45 minutes. Rinse and drain beans; add to beef mixture; simmer 20 minutes.
Spoon chili into a 3-quart casserole or a 13x9-inch baker. Heat in a 375 degree oven for 15 minutes.
Remove chili from oven and spoon cornmeal mixture (recipe below) evenly over the top. Return to oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until cornbread is browned.
Cornmeal CrustCombine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl. Beat milk and eggs together. Add to cornmeal with melted butter and cheese. Stir until well mixed.
Best Vegetarian Chili
Even chili without meat can be delicious with these ingredients!
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 large bell peppers, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
2 stalks, celery, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted (do not drain)
2 (4 -ounce) cans roasted green chiles, undrained
3 (15 to 15.5 ounce) cans beans, such as pinto, black, kidney, cannelloni, or garbanzo, drained and rinsed
1 to 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, divided
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
Instructions
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat until shimmering.
Add the onion, bell peppers, carrots, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring, until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper and stir to coat the veggies.
Add the tomatoes and their juices, green chiles, beans, and 1 cup of the broth. Stir to combine.
Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat as needed and simmer uncovered until the chili thickens to your liking, 30 to 40 minutes. If you prefer a looser chili, add up to 1 cup more broth.
Stir in the corn to combine.
Ladle the chili into serving bowls and serve with the topping of your choice.
(PUB. NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers who have recipes or food-related stories to share. Email her at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
