William Doyle Shanks, age 81, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Diveriscare of Oak Ridge when he won his battle with brain cancer.
He was born to the late Walter Glenn Shanks and Willie Shanks Webb on January 8, 1938, and was a Hawkins County resident his entire life.
On April 11, 1959, he married his sweetheart, Jane Elizabeth Bryan, and together they raised their daughter, Cynthia.
He was a dedicated employee of AFG from where he retired. Hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cabin with friends and family were his favorite pastimes. Above all, though, he loved the Lord and serving people. Through his example we learn to truly appreciate God’s creation and to cherish life even in its frailty. We will be forever grateful for his thoughtfulness and wisdom.
He was a member of First Christian Church where he was thoroughly blessed by his fellow church members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 49 years, Jane Bryan Shanks; his brother, Charles Morris Shanks; and his niece, Cheryl Shanks Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Jeff Stroud. He is also survived by his beloved granddaughters, Alexandra and Jessica and her husband, Ben; Paralee (Pat) Couch, sister-in-law; nieces and nephew, Teresa Graham (Bill), Jennefer Head (Keith), Ed Hampton (Amanda), and their families.
The family received friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. at First Christian Church.
Christian-Sells Funeral Home served the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to First Christian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
