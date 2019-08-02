Those of you who know me know that I am a conservative person.
I may not agree with every decision made by every leader of this great nation, but I am nevertheless a PROUD AMERICAN who appreciates my heritage.
If I don’t agree with a particular politician, then I have the right to participate in sending he/she home at the ballot box on election day. I also am grateful for the right to say what I think in editorials, or in letters to the editors of other publications. (Thank you very much, Founding Fathers!)
I stand and salute the flag — MY FLAG! — with my hand over my heart when the National Anthem is played. If that offends some, then please, feel free to take your ungrateful selves elsewhere. Planes, trains and ships leave every day from these shores and unlike some countries, no one is stopping you.
I am a Christian person. I say grace over my food, at home and in public. If that bothers someone, then please, look the other way.
I have no problem with public meetings being opened with prayer because that has been a time-honored tradition since the earliest days of this nation. And, since many of the precepts embodied in both the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence — including the separation of the three branches of government! — were directly inspired by Judeo-Christian writings in the Holy Bible, I cannot, for the life of me, figure out why it bugs the heebie jeebies out of liberal, left-wing socialistcrats and atheists when people of faith exercise their God-given, blood-bought right to express that faith in a higher power.
I respect and am very, very grateful for the men and women who wear the uniforms of our law enforcement departments, first responder agencies, and the U.S. Military for putting their own lives on the line daily to keep us safe and free.
I have no respect, whatsoever — none — for the embarrassingly childish, game-playing, self-serving political hacks in Washington, both Democrats and Republicans, who seem to take great pride in wasting time and our tax dollars to grandstand and play stupid games simply to feather their own political nests and fatten their bank accounts.
I admire and thank President Donald Trump for accomplishing the near-impossible while having to fight not only the Cluelesscrats but RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) in his own party, to make America great again.
For the record, under Trump, America has experienced record-low unemployment across the board, for all age groups, all races, and both sexes, for almost two years now.
The stock market is up in the stratosphere, continually hitting record highs as job growth explodes, wages increase, and more and more industries are expanding. You can credit that to the Republican tax cuts (which not one Democrat in Congress supported) and to Trump’s getting rid of thousands of Barrack Hussein Obama’s ridiculously asinine federal regulations and job-killing executive orders.
Trump has done more for minorities in the past two years than Obama did in eight, so I can’t understand why he is continually labeled a “racist” by the likes of Ilhan Omar, AOC, and the rest of the looney-tunes in Congress.
The Democrats’ continual whining and screaming “impeachment” over the Mueller investigation (witch hunt) into the fake Trump dossier that Hillary and the DNC had far more involvement in than did the Russians, “The Squad’s” incessant attacks on Israel, ICE and border patrol agents, the Democrats’ insane plan for “open borders”, to de-arm law-abiding gun owners, and Bernie’s ridiculous “free Medicare for All” plan (which would also include FREE HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS), are all combining to ensure a landslide victory for Trump in 2020.
Mark my words, its gonna happen.
I see where sales of Rush Limbaugh’s “Betsy Ross flag T-shirt” have skyrocketed — enough for a THREE MILLION DOLLAR donation to the non-profit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a group that pays off the home mortgages of families of military and first-responders injured or killed in the line of duty.
That is just flat-out awesome!
Of course you know the story: Nike had planned to debut a pair of commemorative sneakers for in time for the Fourth of July holiday with a small emblem of the original Betsy Ross flag on the back of the shoes.
But then, washed-up, has-been NFL player Colin Kaepernick went whining to Nike (who apparently pays him well for his association with their company) saying that the flag represented a symbol of slavery in America.
Please!
Did he just flat-out flunk basic American History 101???
Betsy Ross was an ABOLITIONIST, for crying out loud ... she OPPOSED slavery!
Limbaugh debuted the t-shirt about a month ago, saying he wanted to give people a way to push back against Kaepernick and to show their patriotism, and, whoooeeee! Showing it are they ever!
The shirts sell for $27, all profits go to the TTT foundation, and with $3 million in profits so far, that’s a heck of a lot of t-shirts sold!
“There’s no reason to tear down our history and certainly there’s no reason to tear down Betsy Ross. She is an American hero, maybe one of the first feminists,” Rush said earlier this week in an interview on the Fox News Channel.
I was raised to respect our flag, our country, our heritage, and all who put their lives on the line to keep us safe and free, and I am grateful to Rush for taking this stand.
Perfect? Naw, heck, no! We are far from it! But since 1776, America has been, is, and always will be, the greatest country on the face of God’s earth.
FYI ... I have ordered one of those Betsy Ross t-shirts and hope to receive it one day soon. I may just wear it with the MAGA cap I picked up recently, too!
Look out Liberals, here I come!! Lol.
Last week I also did something that might be considered wasteful by some, but in my view was totally justified: I took a pair of Nike sneakers I own and put them in the garbage can.
I went straight to Walmart and bought a pair of NON-Nike shoes (for about one-third the price) and you know what?
They fit just fine and make me smile every step knowing that I’m not wearing the logo of a company that cow-tows to unpatriotic morons who diss our flag and our first responders.
Memo to Nike and Kaepernick: You have very clearly made your own views known about how you feel about America ... this is MY view.
Any questions?????
