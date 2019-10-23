CHURCH HILL — At October’s Church Hill BMA meeting, several police officers and firemen were honored for their heroic acts during a house fire call. Among them were Church Hill Police Officers Chad Gillenwater and Ethan Mayes, Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley and Church Hill Fire Department Chief Luke Wood.
On the evening of Aug. 24, a house on Sunrise Avenue caught fire, and the Church Hill Fire Department was dispatched at around 8:30 p.m.
Though a couple, John and Linda Mills, were inside the home when it caught fire, members of the fire department and some Good Samaritans were able to get them all out safely.
“I’ve said this before, these guys and our first responders in this city — bar none,” said Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal at the meeting.
He explained that, when the first members of the fire department arrived on the scene, “the home was full of smoke with flames coming through the roof.”
“Upon arrival, these firefighters displayed extreme quickness, determination, confidence and courage through their actions,” Deal stated as he read a commendation aloud. “Within minutes, these firefighters rescued the homeowner from the residence and knocked the blaze down. These firefighters are to be highly commended and congratulated for their professional acts.”
After Deal presented awards to the aforementioned officers, Mosley gave out the city’s Lifesaving Awards to the officers as well as a Good Samaritan, Kreston Steele, who risked his live to help the officers on the night of the fire.
“What happened that night changed a lot of people’s lives,” Mosley said as he gave out the Lifesaving Awards. “The house was full of smoke when I got there and was on fire. Ethan Mayes along with Chad Gillenwater were on duty that night, so they went into the house. By their actions, they saved Mr. Mills’ life. These guys, along with Mr. Steele, went in and helped carry him out of the house.”
Linda Mills along with her daughter, Robin, were present at the meeting and handed out each award. It was an emotional celebration, as both women hugged the award recipients and thanked them for their actions. John Mills, however, was unable to attend the ceremony.
“It’s an honor to be able to present this to you guys,” Mosley said to the recipients. “I’ve even watched some of you grow up. It’s an honor to work with you guys, to be your boss and to be your friend.”
Wood also presented Denny and Peyton Steele with certificates for their help in controlling the blaze that night. Denny Steele is the Assistant Chief of the Surgoinsville Fire Department and is Kreston Steele’s brother. Peyton Steele is Denny’s son, and the entire Steele family had been friends of the Mills family long before the house fire.
Linda Mills used to run a daycare business out of her home, and Peyton Steele actually attended for seven years.
“I just want to say ‘thank you all so much,’” Linda Mills said tearfully to the award recipients. “Thank you, Peyton. I love you, buddy, because you’re part mine — I had you for seven years in daycare.”
“On behalf of our family, I do thank you very much for everything that you’ve done,” Robin Mills added. “A lot of you guys have called and checked on us to see how things were going, and we greatly appreciate that. The Steele’s are just as much a part of our family — just because you’re not blood doesn’t mean you’re not family, and we thank you very much.”
