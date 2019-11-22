SURGOINSVILLE — A Rogersville man who was found slumped over in the cab of his truck on Church Street, in Surgoinsville last week, with the headlights on, keys in the ignition, and a hypodermic needle and small baggie with a crystal substance lying next to him, earned a trip to the Hawkins County Jail on a variety of drug and other charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said that about 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, he was dispatched to the location and there observed the 1998 Ford F-150 pickup parked just off the shoulder of the street.
In addition to the needle and baggie, Jones said that he also saw what appeared to be a knife laying beside the man.
“Sitting on the seat within easy reach was a can with a white crystal substance on top,” he said in the report.
The deputy knocked on the window and was able to rouse the driver, who was identified as 53-year old Gregory Scott Stewart, of Hwy. 11W, Rogersville.
The man responded, looked up, and Jones ordered him to put his hands on the steering wheel, which he initially did. When ordered to unlock the door and step out with his hands up, Stewart then grabbed the can with the white crystal substance and threw that substance throughout the cab of the vehicle.
“Mr. Stewart then exited the truck but his hands went into his waistline and I was unable to see what he was reaching for,” the deputy’s narrative continues.
The man was ordered to show the deputy his hands and while he initially did not comply, was soon placed in custody.
In response to a question from Jones as to whether he had used any controlled substances, Stewart reportedly said that he had used methamphetamine.
The man agreed to a blood draw and afterward he was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on the following charges:
• Driving under the influence;
• Possession of Schedule II substance (meth);
• Destruction or tampering with evidence; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
His initial court date in Sessions Court was set for Nov. 18.
