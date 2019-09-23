Dr. David Harrison

Dr. David Harrison.

 Submitted photo

ROGERSVILLE – On Tuesday night,  Sept 10, evangelist D.R. Harrison reportedly suffered a heat stroke and will not be able to return to the ongoing East Tennessee Awakening tent revival west of Rogersville for some time. Dr. David Harrison (the evangelist’s father), who has been an evangelist for more than 40 years, has stepped in and is now conducting the weeknight services.

Tags