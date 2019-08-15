BEAN STATION — Kingswood Home for Children has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist and needs YOUR votes to help them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community.
Starting August 14, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Kingswood Home for Children has until Aug. 23 at 11:59:59 p.m. (EDT) to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On September 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
To vote for Kingswood Home for Children, visit:
Readers can vote for Kingswood up to 10 times per day.
“We are so excited to be within the TOP 200 finalists," Executive Director Gene Whaley said. "There has never been a candidate from East Tennesse even in the TOP 200 so we feel very honored. I am encouraging each of you to help us out by voting. We need to finish in the TOP 40 in order to receive the $25,000 so vote, vote, vote!"
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
The mission of Kingswood is, "Bringing Healing to Hurting Children and Families in HIS Name".
