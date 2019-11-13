ROGERSVILLE — A list of property owners — from the Hawkins County Clerk and Master’s Office — whose county taxes are delinquent and subject to being sold to pay that tax indebtedness will be published in the Weekend (Nov. 16-17) edition of The Rogersville Review.
Readers may also access that list online through the “Public Notice” tab at the top of the Review's homepage at www.therogersvillereview.com, or through the Tennessee Press Association’s Public Notice website by choosing “Hawkins County” in the drop-down menu.
