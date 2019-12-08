ROGERSVILLE —Three local women have teamed up to help collect warm coats, scarves, caps, jackets, hoodies, gloves and socks for needy children.
“Share the Warmth” started as the result of a Facebook post by Jenny Rhoton. Susie North and Chelsea Hensley soon joined in and now the group is asking people in Hawkins County to help make sure that no local child has to endure cold this winter because of the lack of warm outerwear.
Items will be collected all winter, they said.
For more information, readers may check out their Facebook page at “Share The Warmth” or call 423-327-1706.
For convenience, collected items may be dropped off at The Rogersville Review office at 316 East Main Street, Rogersville, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
