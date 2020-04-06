ROGERSVILLE -- Wilma H. Matney, age 90, of Rogersville, TN passed peacefully at home Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by family following years battling dementia. She is now at rest in her heavenly home.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Rogersville and a devout Christian. She was a loving, wonderful mother, grandmother, and best friend. She was a hard worker as a server at Rogersville City School cafeteria for 29 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, G.L. and Lillian Hoard; brothers, Kenneth and K.D. Hoard; sister, Unav Self; niece, Darlene Collier; great nephews, Duane and Brian; and son-in-law, Eddie Adams.
She is survived by her son, Reed Matney and wife Regina; daughter, Deborah Matney Adams with whom she lived, both of Rogersville; granddaughters, Scarlett Valentine and husband, Chase of Knoxville, Abby Garcevic and husband, Eddie of Jonesborough; great-grandchildren, Meredith, Evelyn, Franklin, Ruby, and Sylvia; step-granddaughter, Jennifer A. Garcia of Knoxville; step-grandchildren, David, Adam, Drake, and Bella; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
She also leaves her best lifelong friend, Pynthia Spears; and her wonderful caregivers who she loved like family, Carol Owens, Kay Mallory, and Phyllis Pearson. The family is so grateful for these ladies and the love they gave to Mother over the years.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2020, at Kite Cemetery with Rev. Steve Newhouse officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Laundry Ministry, 210 South Depot, Rogersville, TN 37857.
