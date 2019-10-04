ROGERSVILLE — “We’re here to honor the family members of our MIA’s and POW’s,” began American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins at the Sept. 20 ceremony. “You’re the reason that we’re here. Your parents, grandparents, husbands, wives and all the POW’s and MIA’s are the reason that we have the privilege of being here today, and we certainly appreciate it.”
In addition to the families of the Hawkins Co. POW and MIA’s, State Representative Gary Hicks, former Congressman Bill Jenkins, Terry Harris of U.S. Congressman’s Phil Roe’s office and members of the Cherokee High School JROTC program were in attendance.
The program began with a special addition as Blair Aderhold stood alongside Elkins to lead the group in the pledge of allegiance. Aderhold is the granddaughter of POW Sgt. Howard B. Flowers who was honored during the ceremony.
Vice Commander Jim Weart also explained the symbolism in the POW/MIA table, which was set up at the front of the room.
Former Congressman Bill Jenkins presents certificates to family membersJenkins and Hicks presented certificates to the gathered family members of several Hawkins Co. POW’s and MIA’s. Jenkins actually knew many of the POW’s and MIA’s as well as their family members, so he told the gathered crowd a little bit about each person that he remembered.
— POW’s Sgt. McCauley Price and his brother Pvt. Kay Price were the first to be recognized, with their niece, Jean Napier, representing them.
“I knew both of these people, and I knew them very well,” Jenkins said of the Price brothers. “Jean and I were also at Rogersville High School at the same time about four centuries ago.”
— POW Pvt. Lee S. Charles was the next to be recognized and was represented by his sons Kenneth and Gerald Charles.
“I also knew Lee Charles very well,” Jenkins said. “My family lived in Stanley Valley where they lived. Their father came home in really bad physical condition because of his treatment as a POW.”
He also noted that several of Lee Charles’ brothers served in the military as well, though they did not all serve in WWII as Lee Charles did.
— POW Pvt. Ross H. “Dinky” Mayes was set to be represented by his daughters Brenda Gladson and Joyce Thomas and son Bill Mayes. However, Elkins noted during the ceremony that the family was unable to attend due to a member’s health problems.
— POW Pvt. Jessie M. Carpenter was represented by his brother Gale Carpenter, who Jenkins also noted was a combat veteran in the Korean War. The family also had another brother, Guy Carpenter, who served in WWII and a first cousin who was killed in WWII.
“I’d just like to say that I thank God,” Carpenter said. “There was three of us that fought, and God saw fit to let all three of us come back him. I know it was through Him. It wasn’t what we done, and I want to thank Him.”
— POW Sgt. John Huff, who Elkins noted sadly passed away the day of last year’s event, is survived by his son John Huff Jr. and daughter Debbie Bacon who were unable to attend the ceremony.
— POW Pvt. Lawrence Shoemaker, as Elkins noted, also passed away just shortly after last year’s ceremony though members of Post 21 were able to present his family with a certificate in a hospital ceremony last year shortly before his passing.
— MIA Pfc. Heiskell M. Williams is survived by his brother Don Williams, who was unable to attend the event.
— MIA Pvt. Lewis E. Price is survived by his granddaughter Rhonda Price, who was unable to attend the event. Elkins noted that Price’s remains were identified in 2018 using DNA and were finally interred beside his parents in Rogersville’s Highland Cemetery in December of that year.
— POW Pfc. Lloyd Delph was represented by his sister Cleo Bean, who was unable to attend the ceremony, and his daughter who accepted the certificate on his behalf.
— POW Cpl. James C. Greer was represented by daughters Sue Davis, Wilma Bledsoe, Betty Sandidge and Sarah Clifton.
“Your nation appreciates what he gave for this country,” Jenkins replied when one of the daughters expressed her appreciation. “Everybody who is participating is proud of you, your family and everybody else who has sacrificed in this way.”
— POW S/Sgt. Ralph C. Marshall was represented by his daughters Barbara Gibbons and Elizabeth Potter.
— POW Lt. Raymond E Horne Jr. was represented by his sister Dottie Heck and brother Steve Horne. Jenkins noted that Heck, unfortunately, passed away just a few months ago.
“He was in the Army Air Force, and his plane was shot down over Germany fairly early in the war,” Jenkins said of Horne. “He was a POW, but he stayed in the military and retired as a full Colonel.”
— POW Pvt. John Kyle Bentley was represented by his daughter Sherrie Davis, who was unable to attend.
“I knew Kyle well,” Jenkins said. “His sister, Eunice, was in our class along with (Post 21 member Charlie) Freeman here, who graduated from Rogersville High School at the same time. I saw the parade when John Kyle Bentley came home, and, in later years, I was able to help repay him a little bit while I was serving as Commissioner of Conservation for the state of Tennessee. He was hired and retired from the Department of Conservation after many years of service. He was a wonderful human being. He came home in pretty bad physical shape. I remember in the parade, there were two of them (who were returning POW’s)…and they sure did need some gravy and biscuits to get them going again.”
— MIA Pfc. James E. Begley was represented by his nephew Rick Begley, who was unable to attend.
— MIA S/Sgt. Marion Gale Collier was represented by his brother Ken Collier.
— POW Sgt. Howard B. Flowers was represented by his daughters Nancy Padgham and Jane Rhodes along with his granddaughter Blair Aderhold.
“Howard Flowers and my father were very best friends,” Jenkins said. “Howard was already in the army before WWII started…Howard mailed him a Christmas card from the Philippines before he was captured. It’s a beautiful card. My mother kept it after daddy died and gave it to me.”
Jenkins showed the Christmas card to the gathered crowd and presented the family of Howard Flowers with a copy of it. He explained that the card was mailed from Manilla, Philippines on Nov. 12 1940 and read “From far away Philippines with sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”
Elkins also presented Aderhold with a certificate of participation for leading the Pledge.
Names of POW’s and MIA’s are read aloudTerry Harris of Rep. Phil Roe’s office read the names of the county POW’s and MIA’s whose family whereabouts are unknown.
Those POW’s include Pvt. Kyle Jones, Pvt. Horace Lee, Pvt. James R. Richards, Pvt. Audley E. Wyatt, S/Sgt. Frank V. Lee, Pvt. Paul E. Gibson, Pvt. James Potts Jr., Cpl. Dee V. Collier, Pfc. Talmadge C. Burrell, Pvt. Emory Johnson, Pfc. Elidga Housewright, Cpl. J.D. Britton and Pvt. Ira Shelton, Jr.
Those MIA’s include Pvt. Robert K. Looney, Pvt. Eugene Walker, Pvt. William Sensabaugh, Cpl. Elmer Smith, Cpl. D.V. Collier, Pfc. Edgar A. Edens, Pfc. Horace Woods, Pvt. Chas R. Bledsoe, Pvt. Fred McDonald, Lt. Sherrell Davis, T/Sgt. Griffeth Fort, Pvt. Sherman Willis, T/Sgt. J.C. Trent, Pvt. Noah Gilliam Jr. and Pfc. Vean Cavin.
