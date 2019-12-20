April Albright wants to ensure that every Hawkins Co. dance and fitness enthusiasts has an inviting and exciting place to exercise.
Albright opened The Factory in October with the intent of offering dance and dance-based fitness classes to all ages.
So far, The Factory offers the following kinds of dance classes: Ballet, Modern, Jazz Combo for ages 3 & up; Clogging for all ages; Music & Movement, which is a ‘mommy and me’ class, for ages 12 months to 2+ years. In January, the studio will add Kidz DanceFit classes for children ages 5 and up.
In regard to fitness classes, The Factory offers High Intensity Interval Training; DanceFit, which is high-cardio, dance fitness; and DanceLit, which is low-impact, dance based strength. In January the studio will add Barre Burn, which is ballet-based conditioning using the barre.
Albright also offers Friday Night Fun Classes two to three times a month, and every class is different. For example, these classes might focus on line dancing, dance party, burlesque or stretch.
There is a class for everyone at The Factory—regardless of your age or ability. As previously mentioned, children as young as 12 months can benefit from a ‘mommy and me’ class, and there are even specialized ‘next level’ classes specifically designed for people aged 65 and older.
About The Factory
In 2007, Albright opened her first dance studio called ‘You Should Be Dancing,’ but she wanted The Factory to have a different atmosphere.
“I wanted a bolder feeling,” Albright told the Review. “When I think of factories from an industrial point of view, I think about the fact that most factories only make components of a finished product. The Factory is here to help others as a resource to create a better life overall. Whether it’s through a regular dance or exercise class, self-development program or 30-day challenge.”
She went on to explain that The Factory is a “no judgement zone,” where anyone—regardless of age or skill level—can come and feel welcome.
The studio also offers an ‘Empowerment Zone,’ which is “dedicated to learning how dance and physical activity go hand-in-hand with self-empowerment, learning personal development and leadership skills, goal setting, problem solving and self-confidence.”
“Not only is everyone welcome, but everyone can benefit from what The Factory offers,” Albright told the Review.
As their website explains, the benefits of dance include: increased muscular strength, endurance, balance and motor fitness; weight management; improved social skills and confidence; reduced stress, anxiety and depression; boosted cognitive performance.
About the owner
Albright has had a love for dancing since she was only five years old.
As The Factory’s website explains, dance was always a big part of the community she grew up in. She began with tap, ballet and clogging, but she didn’t stop there. She’s traveled all over the world dancing and learning from others.
“Dance is a form of self-expression, just like any other art form, and I like to bring that experience to others and broaden their exposure to the arts,” she told the Review. “I want to give kids and adults the opportunity to find the fun in dance.”
The Factory is located at 109 Apple Lane, Suite 201 in Rogersville. For more information, check out The Factory’s Facebook page or their website at https://www.thefactorydanceandfitness.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.