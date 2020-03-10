SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Democratic Party will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be the group’s annual Soup, Chili and Bean fundraiser.
Tickets are a $5 donation at the door. The meal includes a drink and dessert.
Jordan Wilks, Chairman for the State Chair's Association, will be in attendance.
Join us at the Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville, for great food and wonderful people! Everyone is invited.
For more information, contact Jenny Carter, Chair, at 423-383-0913, or Karen Givens, Vice-Chair, at 423-327-1552.
