ROGERSVILLE — Brenda Sue Dean, age 62 of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Gordon; parents, Ray and Mable Lawson Dean; brothers, Jack Dean, Donnie Dean and Jerry Dean.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Rylan, Maddie and Morgan; brothers, Wayne Dean and wife, Janice, Larry Dean and wife, Gail, Michael Dean and wife, Clenette and Roger Dean; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ricky Parker officiating. Burial will be at McKinney Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Dean family.
