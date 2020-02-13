ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Republican Party will host a “Meet and Greet” spaghetti supper for candidates running in the 2020 election cycle, and all others who would like to attend, on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be held at Occasions on the Square in downtown Rogersville.
Tickets are $10 per person, and carryout plates are available.
Tickets may be purchased from Eloise Edwards, at 423-921-2012, or Nancy Point, at 423-921-4633.
The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, dessert and a drink.
