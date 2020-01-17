SNEEDVILLE — Hancock County Middle School held ceremonies Tuesday night, January 7, 2020, to honor eight 8th grade student athletes. Pictured, left to right, are: basketball player Chandler Parson, son of Wayne Parson and Amy Riggs; basketball player Shane Keck, son of Ron and Tammy Keck; basketball player Landin Ferguson, son of Kasey and A.J. Ferguson; cheerleader Emily Kirk, daughter of Toby and Randy Kirk; basketball player Madeline Dalton, daughter of Beebo and Janie Dalton; basketball player Harmony Skism, daughter of John Skism and Christy Seal; basketball player Gracie Seal, daughter of Rachel and Randy; and basketball player Cylee Seal, daughter of Chris and Casey Seal.
