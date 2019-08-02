I always look for ways to make a task easier.
It allows me to get more things done in less time.
For instance, I use a paint roller instead of a brush when I have the option. Rolling is easier than brushing. And painting isn’t my favorite chore to begin with.
I try to make errand trips count by doing two or three things at once.
Sometimes I feel like I take more time trying to figure out a better way to do some-thing than it would’ve taken me to just go on and do it.
In other words, trying to create the path of least resistance is a priority of mine.
But not with food.
I want to work for it.
Let’s start with meat.
The part of north Alabama right around Athens and Decatur is catfish country because of the proximity to the Tennessee River. As I have mentioned before, I grew up in Tennessee just across line.
I love catfish, fried in cornmeal the way they do it down there. I don’t much care for it cooked any other way.
I don’t feel like I’ve had the experience unless I eat the whole fish — not the filet.
Even though it takes more time, and it’s somewhat of a choking risk, I want the experience of flaking the tender white morsels away from the bones.
I would say filets are for children, but children need to learn to eat the whole fish as well, if you ask me.
The same thing goes for chicken. I simply think chicken cooked bone-in tastes better.
I don’t eat lobster too much, but I dearly love it. And part of the reason I love it so much is because of how much trouble it is to eat.
Back when I was younger, I used to smoke pork on a hickory smoker. The process took 26 hours. Every hour or so, the fire had to be fed, which of course, included all night long.
Talk about working hard to make something taste good. But it was worth it.
I love peanuts. I occasionally buy them at the store. You guessed it. I buy them in the shell.
They’re just a little more special if you have to work for them a little bit.
I buy them raw. Sometimes I roast them in the shell at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, giving them a little shake halfway through.
Give it a try sometime.
Although I rarely do it, I like to grind my own coffee beans instead of buying it already ground.
When it comes to fruit, I much prefer a watermelon with seeds to a seedless one. I truly think it tastes better, and I think it tastes better because I savor it more while picking away the seeds.
Now that I’m thinking about it, though, I do like to take the easy way out when it comes to eating some fruits.
I like a seedless grape. I like a freestone peach.
I prefer those little tangerines with the funny little names to just a regular orange because they’re so much easier to peel.
Now I’m hungry.
(Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Rela-tions, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. Readers may mail him at currin01@gmail.com.)
