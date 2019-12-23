CHURCH HILL — Dr. David Schilling honored volunteers at their annual Christmas Dinner last week, with framed certificates given out for service in the Church Hill Medical Mission over the last year.
The Medical Mission is a program of Of One Accord Ministry and Dr. Schilling has served as director of the ministry and president of it’s board for most of the 19 years since it was founded in 2000.
The CH Medial Mission serves the population of residents in Hawkins County that don’t have insurance and don’t have jobs. Each year, the clinic sees some 700 patients distributing 4,000 free prescriptions and partnering with other providers in the Tri-City area to provide free labs, x-rays, glasses, dental services, dermatology services and even minor surgeries, all without cost to the patients.
From night services when doctors are present, patients with diabetes are rotated to day services where they are counseled to implement healthy lifestyles to manage their condition. Some have been able to completely get their conditions under control and see greatly improved lives.
Thanks were given also to the Quillen School of Medicine who partners with the clinic to offer both training for students and services for patients needing care.
Dr. Schilling expressed his sincere thanks to each and every volunteer who sacrificed giving their time to the clinic. He expressed the many testimonies of people that literally had life and death medical situations, but through the volunteer efforts saw those conditions turn around.
Dr. Schilling reminded those attending that while seeing doctors or nurses was a big part of their services, a critical factor was individually praying for each and every patient that comes their way. God, he said, is the ultimate healer “and after we see patients, we put them under God’s loving care”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.