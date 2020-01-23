JANUARY
FREE FLU SHOTS, Hancock Co. Health Department. Call for appointment at 423-733-2228.
JAN. 26
SINGING, with The English Family, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, beginning at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome! Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
JAN. 28
FREE NALOXONE TRAINING, Hancock Co. Health Dept., from 6 until 7 p.m. Participants must call or see clerk to register. 423-733-2228.
JAN. 29
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION WITH TOP, at the Hancock County Public Library, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Please bring two proofs of address to sign up for a library card. Lunch will be provided.
JAN. 31
FREE DENTAL CLINIC at the Hancock Co. Health Dept., beginning at 8 a.m. Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. Hancock Co. residents only. Extractions only.
FEB. 1
FREE SMOKE DETECTORS, sponsored by Sneedville First Baptist and American Red Cross, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you would like for us to come to your residence, please send us a message including your name, address, an how many you would like installed. You can also contact the church office on Wednesday afternoons after 12:00 p.m. https://www.sneedvillefirst.org/ or 423-733-4234.
FEB. 20
BEGINNING BEEKEEPER SHORT COURSE/OPEN HOUSE, hosted by Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association of Hancock Co., at Treadway Fire Hall, 189 Hwy. 131, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The course is free and door prizes will be given out. For more information call Jr. Snelson 423-626-5538.
MAR. 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact Mrs. Jessica Martin or Mrs. Tara Marion at 423-733-4611 or Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT, Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party. The time and location to be announced.
BINGO FUNDRAISER, hosted by Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, beginning at 6 p.m.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW, at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.