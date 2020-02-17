Shelby Jean Bradley, age 79, went home to a Heavenly reunion with her Savior, husband, son and daughter on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Jean was born and raised in Alabama, and as a young girl she accepted Jesus as her personal Savior at the Church of God in Flat Creek, Alabama. After moving to Chicago, she met the love of her life and husband of 58 years, George W. Bradley.
Jean lived her life for the Lord, worked and served in the church, and raised her children to love the Lord also. She was a faithful member of Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church and then later Burem Missionary Baptist Church.
Jean loved taking care of the farm with George, quilting, gardening and feeding everyone who came to her home. Her Lord, family, land, and home were everything to her.
Jean was greeted in Heaven by her husban,d George; daughter, Cynthia Janine Bradley; son, Russell Bradley; mother; Rosalee Quinn; aunt, Iller Vines; and brother, Ray Owens.
She is survived by sons, David (Paula) Bradley, George “Fuzz” (Lori) Bradley, Jr., Les (Amanda) Bradley; daughter-in-law, Terrie Bradley; and sister, Rozelle Pate; her grandchildren, Heidi (Joseph) Carter, Tyler (Rachel) Bradley, Jessica (Brian) Templeton, Rachel Stewart, Tim (Vickie) Bradley, Tara (Jon) Stevenson, Levi (Amber) Bradley, Caitlin Bradley, Casey (Kory) Carter, Leslie Bradley, Chelsea Bradley, Gracey Pearson and Braden Pearson; 15 great-grandchildren (and two more to join the family this summer); and many, many other family members and church friends.
Proverbs 31:31: Give her the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Burem Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. George “Fuzz” Bradley, Jr. officiating. The graveside service will be held at Dean Cemetery at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb., 18, with Rev. Glen Bradley officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com
