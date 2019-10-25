SNEEDVILLE — It was a night for honoring and celebrating a dozen students at Hancock Co. Middle School who excelled by achieving “Advanced” scores in one or more of core classes during the Spring 2019 TNReady testing period at an Academic Banquet held last week in their honor.
Principal Mitch Cantwell said he believes the event is a first-ever for the school.
“I think this is the first time we have done this, to recognize our students who are doing a good job,” Cantwell said in remarks prior to the meal and ceremony. “Its a good way for us to show these students how much we appreciate the effort they put forth in their studies.”
He also thanked everyone who helped to decorate the tables and prepare the food, as well as those who came up with the idea and helped to see it through.
A number of faculty members attended the event, as did Director of Schools Tony Seal and members of the Hancock Co. Board of Education, Jack Mullins (Chairman) and David Jones (Vice-Chairman).
Students recognized during the Oct. 17, 2019 event with awards and door prizes were:
• Tatum Ailey
• Colton Bakely
• Elizabeth Bowlin
• Nathaniel Brown
• Kaley Coldiron
• Jade Combs
• Steven Ellis
• Patrick Hamby
• Keira Kenyon
• Kelby Lamb
• Clara Livesay
• Myla Russell
“We sometimes spend so much or our time here on kids who get in trouble, have attendance problems, or who have issues at home, issues that we have no clue what they are going through,” Cantwell said. “I dealt with one today and as I sat there talking to that student, you could tell, that student didn’t have anybody supporting him or giving him direction, and you could see the hurt in that kid’s eyes. It breaks my heart to see that. He said he was tired of school and didn’t care about his education, and he feels like that because there is nothing at home showing him, yes you can do this.”
Cantwell said that in that situation, he “wanted to sit there and cry my eyes out” over the student’s situation.
“It bothers me to no end to know that we have a student who feels like that,” he said. “All we can do is to be here for them.”
However, Cantwell said, coming into the Academic Banquet and seeing the enthusiasm that the students receiving recognition show every day in being the best they can be, and knowing that they have support at home, “is like a breath of fresh air”.
“You are here because you have somebody at home who is supporting you all,” he said to the students. “You should be very thankful that you have somebody, and feel blessed that you do.”
Cantwell thanked the students for their dedication, hard work and commitment to “being the very best you can be”.
He also thanked the parents and others “who brought you here”, and also commended teachers at the school for the “endless time and effort” that they invest into their students.
“Thank you, because if it weren’t for you all, they wouldn’t be here tonight,” he said.
He also thanked Curriculum Coordinator Rick Campbell for “the efforts he puts forth every day for these students, whether its helping them with problems, trying to encourage them, or just congratulating them on a job well done”.
Campbell, who called out the award winners’ names while Cantwell presented them with their awards, said that he has been looking forward to the event since last spring.
“We have sporting events here, we have all kinds of different things here, but of all the things we do here, this is the most important, recognizing our students for hard work,” Campbell said. “I am so proud of these young people and what they have accomplished, and I am so proud to know you folks who have given so much of your time and efforts so these children will know and understand that education is very, very important.”
In addition to the students, two teachers were also recognized.
To determine the recipients of those faculty awards, Mr. Cantwell met with a data specialist from the state schools’ Core Office to get numbers.
The Teacher with the Highest Growth and Achievement in her classroom for the 2018-19 School Year award went to Eighth Grade teacher Patricia Greenlee.
“This was a total surprise,” Greenlee said in accepting the award. “Ya’ll are a great bunch of people. I couldn’t work for a better place. I’ve loved it ever since I’ve been here. I love the kids, I love history, and some days it is a challenge but I feel personally that it’s a call of God. I take it very seriously and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
The award for Second Highest Achievement and Growth, and the highest percentage of correct answers on the tests, went to Eighth Grade math teacher and coach Jerry Holt.
“I want to thank everybody for being so good to me,” Holt said. “I appreciate these students, the School Board, the Director of Schools, and I just want to say I love you all.”
Members of the High School’s Student Council helped to serve the delicious meal of fried chicken, baked potatoes, a salad, green beans and desserts.
(PUB. NOTE: Advanced award recipients Steven Ellis, Patrick Hamby, Keira Kenyon and Clara Livesay are not pictured because they were unable to attend the banquet.)
