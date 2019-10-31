ROGERSVILLE — On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Cherokee High School’s NJROTC Drill Team travelled to Science Hill High School for the Appalachian Region JROTC Drill Competition.
There were twelve schools in total divided into Large and Small School divisions. Cherokee competed in the Large School Division.
Cherokee’s Dual Exhibition Team consisting of Travis Baxley and Zach Eisenhuth earned 3rd Place.
The 1st Year Unarmed Squad commanded by Shannah Gray earned 2nd Place.
The 1st Year Armed Squad commanded by Jessica Rawlings earned 3rd Place, and the Unarmed Squad commanded by Gabe Lyons received 3rd Place.
The Armed Squad commanded by Brandon Yates earned 3rd Place, and the Advanced Color Guard commanded by Jewel MacGregor earned 3rd place.
Cherokee’s Unarmed Platoon commanded by Elizabeth Massengill earned 2nd place.
Cherokee NJROTC finished 3rd Place Overall in the highly competitive Drill competition.
Cadets attending the drill meet included: Emily Aviles, Sadie Baxley, Travis Baxley, Joanna Bishop, Miguel Dominguez, Richard Dougherty, Zach Eisenhuth, Syd Lilly, Rhiannon Lowder, Gabe Lyons, Jewel MacGregor, Elizabeth Massengill, Dustin Mayes, Joshua McClellan, Stormey McNew, Jade Owens, Katlyn Ramsey, Jessica Rawlings, Kiersten Ramsey, Josie Roten, Madison Salgado, Kameron Sauceman, Ian Stewart, Eric Tucker, Dakota Waller, David Weaver, Lucas Wolf, Brandon Yates, Shannah Gray, Noah Elkins, Robert Haisley, and Taylor Lawson.
