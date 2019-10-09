The following reports are on file at the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s office. Readers are reminded that all individuals are presumed innocent of any charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
September 22
Failure to Appear: Michael Brandon Sizemore, 27, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
September 23
Driving Under Influence, Other Charges: Darrell Edward Harrison, 75, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving left of center and driving under the influence (1st offense), Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Failure to Appear: Chad Eugene Long, 42, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Violation of Probation: Johnathan Dakota King, 20, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Austin West reported.
Domestic Assault: Tamika Des’ree Gee, 25, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
September 24
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Christie Faye Bennett, 30, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear (x3) and violation of probation, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Violation of Order of Protection: Calvin Lance Mauk, 45, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of order of protection, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Violation of Probation: Heather Renee Wilson, 38, of Lafollette, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation(x2), Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
September 25
Aggravated Assault: Juan Perfecto, 31, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault(domestic related), Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Violation of Probation: Gene Allen Kelley, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Jeremy Wayne Campbell, 31, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Violation of Probation: Jamie Lee Star Jones, 24, of Mountain City, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Possession of Methamphetamine, Other Charges: Jacob Wade Foster, 39, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with prohibited weapon, driving under the influence, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm, Possession without a Prescription, and violation of registration law, Dep. Matthew Seals reported.
Failure to Appear: April Love Sargent, 39, of Gate City, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.
September 26
Failure to Appear: Vanetta Shannon McCormick, 48, of Dunlap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Violation of Probation: Brandon Tyler Powers, 30, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Fugitive from Justice: James David Powell, 19, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Violation of Community Corrections: Jordan Lee Ferrell, 23, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of community corrections, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Failure to Appear: Misti Dawn Henry, 41, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Failure to Appear: Jason Ryan Frazier, 39, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Bobby Moffitt reported.
September 27
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Devan Lee Ray Williamson, 22, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked, failure to maintain lane, altered tag, immediate notice of accident, due care, driving uninsured, and failure to render aid, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Violation of Probation: Troy Daniel Fishburne, 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Theft: Whitney Sierra Greene, 22, of Bean Station, was arrested on warrant and charged with theft of property over $1000, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
September 28
Joy Riding, Other Charges: Allie D. Manning, 24, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with joy riding, introduction to a penal institution, and Possession of Schedule II, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Failure to Appear: Jacob Lee Messer, 21, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
September 29
Failure to Appear: Crystal Renee Mullins, 36, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Attachment(Child Support): Rachel Hope Christian, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Will Mullins reported.
