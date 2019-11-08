ROGERSVILLE — The Holston Valley Baptist Association will be hosting a Legal Issues seminar on January 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Howes Chapel Baptist Church in Rogersville.
Speakers from the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board will be discussing the latest legal issues concerning churches.
Anyone wishing to make sure your church is complying with current rules and laws is encouraged to attend.
The Tennessee Baptist Mission Board is hosting a State Secretaries Conference next year.
All church secretaries are invited and encouraged to attend.
The conference will be March 9-10 at Hendersonville First Baptist Church. There will be several informative breakout sessions including ones on Excel, Publisher, and Social Media.
The cost to attend is $100 if paid before February 1st.
You can find out more information by going to tnsecretaries.org or by contacting Heather Beard at 615-371-2061 or hbeard@tnbaptist.org.
