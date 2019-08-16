WHITESBURG — Charles Edward Lamb, age 68, of Whitesburg, took his final flight to be with the Lord and his loving family on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church of Bulls Gap and was retired from JTEKT after 27 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zona Mae Lamb; father, Horace Maynard Lamb;brothers, Ronnie, Donnie and Frank Lamb; in-laws, Henry and Blanche Cutshall, and brother-in-law, Gary Cutshall.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Teresa Ann Lamb; son, Mark Anthony Lamb and wife Ashley of Rutledge; brothers, Ricky Lamb and wife Bonnie of Morristown, Larry Lamb of Gainesville, GA; aunts, Elsie Mowell of Rogersville, Helen Hoard of Morristown; special nephews, Steven Lamb of Rogersville and Daniel Lamb of Morristown; brother-in-law, Michael Cutshall and wife Janice; several nieces, nephews and great nephews and a host of family members.
The family would like to give special thanks to Stephanie Hamill and the staff of Friends of Hospice Serenity House where he spent his final days.
The family will receive friends from 5 until to 7 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The body will lie in state from 1 until 2 p.m., Sunday, at Sunrise Baptist Church of Bulls Gap. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., with Rev. Leroy Davis and Rev. Rick Dinkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
