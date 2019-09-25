The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
September 19
Possession of Methamphetamine, Other Charges: William Malachi Dotson, 25, of Whitesburg, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Kayla Workman, 26, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine, driving on revoked license, Possession of Schedule VI, and possession of stolen property (vehicle), Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Failure to Appear: Christopher Jordan Tipton, 22, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Violation of Probation: Gene Allen Kelley, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
September 20
Violation of Probation: Lisa Rose Reynolds, 53, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Violation of Probation: Alexis Brooke Wilson, 26, of Bluff City, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Possession, Other Charges: David Shawn Harris, 44, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with littering and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Violation of Probation: Jonathan James Gilley, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x3), Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Violation of Probation: James Barry Burke Jr., 50, of Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
September 21
Public Intoxication: James Marshall Metcalf, 45, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. William Wilson reported.
Violation of Probation: Nicole Maeyann Halligan, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Violation of Probation: Heather Nicole Sboukis, 29, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Open Container, Other Charges: Susan Marie Monteleone, 58, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence, open container, and violation of implied consent law, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Aggravated Assault, Other Charges: Andy Wayne Walker, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, Dep. William Wilson reported.
September 22
Burglary, Other Charges: Jonathan Dakota King, 20, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft of property under $1000, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Drag Racing, Other Charges: Benjamin Cotton Suplee, 28, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, drag racing, reckless endangerment by motor vehicle, speeding 80/40, and evading arrest by motor vehicle, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Drag Racing, Other Charges: Samuel Paxson Suplee, 30, of Jefferson City, was arrested and charged with driving on roadway laned for traffic, drag racing, reckless endangerment by motor vehicle, speeding 80/40, and evading arrest by motor vehicle, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Theft, Other Charges: Michael Brandon Sizemore, 27, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, theft of property under $1000, and driving on revoked or suspended license, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Failure to Appear: Aaron Scott Alvis, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Burglary, Other Charges: Keith Clayton Helton, 47, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with burglary and theft of property over $1000, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Evading Arrest, Other Charges: Greg Wayne Leake, 33, Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and evading arrest, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
