ROGERSVILLE – Here are the winners of the Heritage Days Art Show:

Best of Show

Jim Caswell — “The Good Omen”

Viewer’s Choice

Zach Miller

Adult Painting

First Place: Tulasi Mc Clellan

Second Place: Shauna Slaughter

Third: Don K. Rogers

Forth: Monica Byington

Youth Painting

no entries

Child Painting

First Place: Bailey Bledsoe

Adult Drawing

First place: Claire Reed

Second place: Samuel Vines

Third place: Chris Rimer

Fourth: Claire Reed

Youth Drawing

First Place: Zach Miller

Child Drawing

First place: Lauren Reed

Second place: Caleb Rimer

Adult Photography

First: James Rogers

Second: Kenneth Farmer

Third: Joseph Spencer

Fourth: Joseph Spencer

Youth Photography

First place: Lacy Collier

Adult Stained Glass

First place: Johnnie Lamb

Basket Making

First place: Shirley Watson

Woodworking

First Place: Don Mc Clellan

Second place: Eric Henard

Third place: Tom Smith

Fourth place: Shirley Watson

Clay Sculpture/Pottery

Adult

First Place: Amy Sanders

Second place: Janet Enis

Third place: Grace Henard

Youth

No entries

Child

Clay/Sculpture/Pottery

First Place: Lydia Sanders

Adult Needlework

First Place: Shirley Watson

Second Place: Tammy Henard

