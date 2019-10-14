ROGERSVILLE – Here are the winners of the Heritage Days Art Show:
Best of Show
Jim Caswell — “The Good Omen”
Viewer’s Choice
Zach Miller
Adult Painting
First Place: Tulasi Mc Clellan
Second Place: Shauna Slaughter
Third: Don K. Rogers
Forth: Monica Byington
Youth Painting
no entries
Child Painting
First Place: Bailey Bledsoe
Adult Drawing
First place: Claire Reed
Second place: Samuel Vines
Third place: Chris Rimer
Fourth: Claire Reed
Youth Drawing
First Place: Zach Miller
Child Drawing
First place: Lauren Reed
Second place: Caleb Rimer
Adult Photography
First: James Rogers
Second: Kenneth Farmer
Third: Joseph Spencer
Fourth: Joseph Spencer
Youth Photography
First place: Lacy Collier
Adult Stained Glass
First place: Johnnie Lamb
Basket Making
First place: Shirley Watson
Woodworking
First Place: Don Mc Clellan
Second place: Eric Henard
Third place: Tom Smith
Fourth place: Shirley Watson
Clay Sculpture/Pottery
Adult
First Place: Amy Sanders
Second place: Janet Enis
Third place: Grace Henard
Youth
No entries
Child
Clay/Sculpture/Pottery
First Place: Lydia Sanders
Adult Needlework
First Place: Shirley Watson
Second Place: Tammy Henard
