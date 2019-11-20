ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Republican Women elected a new slate of officers at their November meeting.
Eloise Edwards will serve as the new President of the group, with Nancy Davis as Vice President, Harriet Leeper again as Secretary, and Donna Sharp as Treasurer.
These women were nominated by the nominating committee consisting of Chairman Nancy Barker and members Janice Reeves and Holly Jaynes.
Each slate of officers serves for two years.
Laura Pearson has served as the group’s President for the past two years, Sarah Davis served as Vice President, Harriet Leeper served as Secretary and Shelia Myers served as Treasurer.
The new slate of officers will be officially installed at the Hawkins Co. Republicans and Hawkins Co. Republican Women’s Christmas party, which will take place on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Occasions on the Square and is open to anyone who is interested in the hosting organizations.
The Hawkins Co. Republicans have also opened a new headquarters, which is located at 110 South Church Street in Rogersville.
For more information, drop by the new headquarters or call (423)-754-3502.
