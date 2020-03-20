Dear Tommy,
American Legion Post 21 has continued to make progress on renovation of our facility. As many community organization and individuals have been a part of the process, we wanted to provide an update on our progress and opportunities we are looking at to continue the work for future improvements.
Our journey began in April of 2018 with a fundraiser by our members. The fund raiser included a Craft Show, Market Place, Bake Sale, and soup bean with cornbread meal hosted by our members, and volunteers. The funds from that event and community donations, within a three-month period we raised enough funds to purchase enough materials to replace the old roof with a new metal roof. The labor for the roof project was provided by Lyons Metal Roof Company, local veterans, post members and community volunteers from the surrounding area. The donations for the project came from our community, local businesses, and post members and from our surrounding area.
The next phase was renovating the upstairs community room on the top floor. The room has been used by a lot of different organizations. Our goal was to remove all the previous additions and restore the building to its original design which provided a larger more useable area. Thanks to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson most of this work was completed by the assistance of the Hawkins County Jail Trustee Program. The demolition was completed and the room’s ceiling and walls got a new coat of paint. A new Handicapped door and ramp were also installed.
An additional fundraising projects was started to replace all the windows that were broken, and causing a tremendous amount of heat loss as they were not insulated. The community was given the opportunity to help with replacement of the windows in memory or honor of a veteran. Three windows upstairs were replaced through a donation. A fundraising campaign was put in place to replace the remainder of the windows. Through donations and fundraising efforts, we were able to replace twelve more windows on the front side of the building. This left an additional eight more windows to replace. We are happy to announce through the generous donations from the community, Post 21 members, and fundraising efforts we will be able to replace the remaining eight windows. The windows are on order now and our goal is to have them installed in May.
An additional project was to renovate an existing bathroom downstairs to make it handicap accessible and be in compliance with ADA Standards. Once again, we were able to achieve our goal through community donations and fundraising and volunteer labor. The bathroom has been renovated and meets all handicap requirements.
Another Project that we put together was to raise funds to replace some tables. The old tables in our meeting room were extremely heavy and worn. We were able to purchase Ten new lighter tables and hope to replace some additional tables in the future.
On November 8, 2019, American Legion Post 21 and Auxiliary Unit 21 celebrated 100 years of serving Veterans in Hawkins County. American Legion Post 21 hosted a 100 Year Centennial Celebration which included a dinner and silent auction. We want to thank our community, local businesses and our members of American Legion Post 21 and Auxiliary Unit 21 for the hard work they did in putting this great event together and the hard work during the celebration event.
Future projects are to renovate the upstairs bathrooms so they will be handicap accessible and ADA Compliant, replace the outdated heat and air system, and improve our parking area.
As we continue to make improvements to American Legion Post 21 to help us better serve the Veterans of Hawkins County, our success has been because of the assistance from our post members, community, local businesses through donations and supporting our fundraising efforts. Thank you for showing our Veterans that they are appreciated by helping to upgrade their facility; to provide them a place to go for support and help, because without your help we will not survive. We are pleased to announce that we added twenty-eight new members in 2020. If you are a Veteran living in Hawkins or a surrounding County, we would like to encourage you to join American Legion Post 21 as a member.
Please mark your calendar for the following upcoming events:
• Monday May 25, Memorial service on Town Square at 11 a.m.;
• Saturday June 13, Flag Day Celebration at Post 21, Flag disposal Honors by Cub Scout Pack 100;
• Wednesday November 11, Veterans Day Celebration Town Square at 11 a.m., in conjunction with VFW Post 9543 Program.
We want to say to you, thank you very much for what you do for our American Legion Post 21 Veterans and their Family and our Community Veterans and their Family.
Dennis Elkins
Commander
American Legion Post 21
