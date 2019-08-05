GREENEVILLE — Frances Emerson Gosnell, 89, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
The only child of James Bartlam and Frances Adriene Armstrong Emerson, She was born on December 17, 1929 at the home of her maternal grandparents, Winfield S. and Cora Alvis Armstrong, in Rogersville. She spent her early years on the farm in Chuckey, moving to Greeneville in 1938 where she attended school. Raised in the Methodist Church, she became a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church after moving to Greeneville.
She was married on June 7, 1946 to Wiley Junior Gosnell, until his death in 1969. Born to this union, were her children: Wiley James (Karen) Gosnell, Frances Ann Waddell, Catherine Elizabeth Hurley and David Scott (Ann) Gosnell.
After several years of service to the Greeneville Schools as cafeteria manager of Tusculum View Elementary School, she retired from Takoma Hospital. She was a loving and supporting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren: Ben Waddell, Robin (Buddy) Wilker of Knoxville, Josh Hurley, and Matt (Brandy) Hurley, Bethany (Scottie) Fillers, Cassie (Jerry) Backus of Greeneville, Laura (Nathan ) House of Centerson, AR, Emily (Travis) Peterson, Katie Patton of WI; 15 great-grandchildren; cousins: Orvill (Geraldine), Clayton and Clinton Armstrong of Rogersville, Pat Wohlward of OR, Richard Wohlward of GA, Peter Wohlward of NC, Ann Jones of Old Hickory, Tom Armstrong of GA, Dorothy Fortune, of Erwin, Jeanne Alley of Church Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Winfield Scott and Cora Penelope Alvis Armstrong; paternal grandparents: Columbus Thompson and Minnie Cordelia Gorge Emerson.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Ballad Hospice for their great care, especially Sara Beth Trahan and Angie Privette.
There will be no formal services. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
