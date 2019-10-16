ROGERSVILLE — Carrie Alice Smith Crawford, age 92 of Rogersville, passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Crawford was retired from the Hawkins County Board of Education.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Onnie Crawford; her infant son; daughter, Wilma Smith Jennings; parents, Wallace and Laura Myers Smith; grandson, Phillip Smith; granddaughter, Tina Jones; an infant great-great grandson; several sisters and brothers; son-in-law, Ernest Jones; and daughter-in-law, Opal Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcelene Jones, Rachel (Phil) Gardner, Loretta Tobeck, Alice (Ricky) Davis, Regina (Greg) Sechrist, Rhonda (Ricky) Hunley, Danita (Dennis) Caldwell; sons, Wayne Smith, Donald (Judy) Crawford, Lynn (Connie) Crawford, Anthony (Patti) Crawford; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special sister in Christ, Edna Sizemore; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, at Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Heath Smith, Rev. Robby Drinnon and Rev. Randy Warner officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Tunnell Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Crawford family.
