SNEEDVILLE — Voters in Hancock County joined with their fellow Americans in 12 other states on March 3 to cast ballots in the Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary.
Including early voting and absentee ballots, 715 persons voted out of a total of 4,300 registered voters.
There were no “local” races on the ballot.
With all seven precincts reporting on Tuesday night, incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump carried Hancock County with 546 votes to 4 votes for GOP candidate Joe Walsh, 5 for Bill Weld, and 7 votes for “uncommitted”.
On the Democratic ballot, even though the vast majority of the candidates for President have dropped out of the race since qualifying for Tennessee’s primary, their names still appeared on local ballots Tuesday because of state laws that govern the time frame of when a candidate may formally withdraw from a race.
Three candidates — Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar — announced they were pulling out of the race late last week.
In Hancock County, the top Democratic Presidential contender was Joe Biden, with 68 votes. Bernie Sanders came in second with 38 votes. Michael Bloomberg held down third place with 27 votes.
Readers should keep in mind that all vote totals cited here should be considered “unofficial and incomplete” until they are duly certified by local party officials and the Hancock Co. Election Commission.
REPUBLICAN
PRESIDENT
Donald J. Trump, 546
Joe Walsh, 4
Bill Weld, 5
Uncommitted, 7
DEMOCRATIC
PRESIDENT
Michael Bennett, 1
Joseph R. Biden, 68
Michael R. Bloomberg, 271
Cory Booker, 0
Pete Buttigieg, 5
Julian Castro, 0
John K. Delaney, 0
Tulsi Gabbard, 1
Amy Klobuchar, 3
Deval Patrick, 0
Bernie Sanders, 381
Tom Steyer, 0
Elizabeth Warren, 3
Marianne Williamson, 0
Andrew Yang, 0
Uncommitted, 0
