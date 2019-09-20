KINGSPORT — On September 11, 2019, St. Henry Council #8860, Knights of Columbus, donated $400 and participated in the Warpath Bowling Center event held in Kingsport. More than 160 sponsors, parents and students participated in the event. Miss Teen Tennessee, Taylor Parsons, and Miss Kingsport, Taylor Hubbard, met and greeted the athletes. Student excitement was on full display throughout the day and captured in the photos. Knights were privileged with pinning on award ribbons as Miss Teen Tennessee and the Texas Roadhouse Mascot assisted the athletes. Texas Roadhouse provided lunch for the event.
