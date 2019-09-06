SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Indians’ defense shut down the North Greene Huskies Friday night, Aug. 30, 2019, with a 42-8 performance in their home opener.
The Indians trailed only briefly in the first quarter. After taking the opening kickoff, the Huskies scored on the game’s first play on a long run around the right end. After adding the two-point conversion, the Huskies lead 8-0. Senior Ethan Short returned the ensuing kickoff to the Husky 28 yard line. The Huskies aided the Indians’ drive with a personal foul penalty followed by a horse-collar tackle penalty. Quarterback Devon Blevins hit Short with a short touchdown pass. The conversion failed, making the score 6-8 at the 10:31 mark of the first quarter.
On the next series senior Darran Collins intercepted a North Greene pass. Though the Indians converted a fourth down play, that drive ended when they had to punt. Senior Josh Bolden intercepted a Husky pass and returned it to the 15-yard line. A penalty and a fumble moved the ball back, but Blevins found Short again for the Indians second score at the 2:36 mark of the quarter to give the Indians a 12-8 lead. The Indian defense held the Huskies to a 3 and out, but the Indians lost a fumble to end the quarter.
The Indians were penalized for pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Huskies the ball on the Indians 15-yard line. The drive ended when Gabe Turner intercepted another Husky pass. After long runs by Blevins and Jadon Royston, Short scored again, this time on a short run up the middle. Behind 18-8, the Huskies turned the ball over on downs. The Indians lost a fumble, but held the Huskies to another 3 and out. After a Blevins pass to Short to the Husky one yard line, Short recovered a fumble in the end zone on the last play of the half. After short made the conversion to the lead was 26-8.
The only score on the third quarter was a TD by Royston, who broke several tackles on an exciting long run. Blevins ran for the conversion and the score was 34-8.
In the fourth quarter Josh Bolden added a short touchdown run and Blevins passed to Short for the conversion to end the scoring at 42-8. North Greene did mount one late drive, but it ended with a lost fumble.
Ethan Short finished the night with four touchdowns. The Indian defense held the Huskies in check after giving up a score on the game’s first play. The Indians line play was exceptional on both sides of the ball. The Indians are now 1-1 for the season.
“I’m extremely pleased with how my team responded after the loss to Cosby last week,” Coach Brandon Gibbs said. “Many players contributed in the game and did what it took to get the win.”
The Indians play on the road at Unaka on September 6.
