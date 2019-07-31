ROGERSVILLE — Several original stars of one of the most iconic television shows of all time were in Hawkins County last Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut of "The Dukes of Hazzard".
There was also plenty of live music, appearances by stars of other TV shows, and a car show featuring General Lee look-a-likes.
Among the celebrities who made appearances, signed autographs and posed for photos at "Hazzard Fest" with local fans at Rogersville City Park on July 27, were "Luke Duke" himself, Tom Wopat; "Deputy Enos Strate", Sonny Shroyer; Mayf Nutter and "The Other Dukes Hottie", Lindsay Bloom.
Bloom also appeared on other TV shows such as The New Mike Hammer, Trapper John M.D., Dallas, Vega$, Charlie's Angels, Wonder Woman, Barnaby Jones, and Starsky and Hutch.
Nutter — a member of the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame Walkway of Stars and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame — enjoyed a career as a country music star through songs like "Goin' Skinny Dippin'" and "Simpson Creek Won't Never Run Clean Again". Right out of high school, he was the guitarist on rock and roll legend Del Shannon's classic pop hit, "Runaway". He has also appeared in a number of movies, including "Oklahoma Crude", and TV shows such as The Waltons, Murder She Wrote, Falcon Crest, Knots Landing, Airwolf, The Fall Guy, Dukes of Hazzard, Charlie's Angels, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, High Chaparral, and in several Disney films.
Nutter and Bloom are husband and wife.
Others who attended included, from Duck Dynasty, John Godwin and Mountain Man, and ladies from the Anne-n-Bren Show.
In 1979, the names Bo and Luke, Daisy, Uncle Jesse, Boss Hogg, Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane, Deputy Enos, and garage wizard Cooter became household names as "The Dukes of Hazzard" premiered on CBS-TV.
The show, which ran for seven seasons, starred Schneider as Bo Duke, Wopat as Luke Duke, Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke, the late Denver Pyle as Uncle Jesse, the late James Best as Sheriff Roscoe, Lee as Cooter, Schroyer as Deputy Enos, and the late Sorrell Booke as "Boss" Hogg.
The 'Duke boys' quickly gained a cult following among viewers for the seven seasons the show ran, from 1979-1985, as they sped through the dirt roads of fictional Hazzard County, Georgia — "straightenin' the curves, flattenin' the hills" — in their trademark orange 1969 Charger, "The General Lee", with a Confederate flag painted on top — trying to outrun puppet Sheriff Roscoe and outsmart crooked-as-a-snake, scheming backwoods politician, Jefferson Davis "Boss" Hogg, as country music star Waylon Jennings narrated their exploits and performed the title song, "Just Good Old Boys".
When the show ended, Wopat enjoyed a recording career and stints on stage in various Broadway plays.
Schneider, who was unable to attend, has enjoyed a successful "post-Dukes" recording career and also starred in several made-for-TV movies.
