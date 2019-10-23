The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.

October 15

Failure to Appear: Angela Nicole Miracle, 41, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.

Failure to Appear: Todd Courtney Bellamy, 32, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.

Violation of Probation: Levi Thomas Hicks, 29, of 636 Cherokee Dr., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.

Failure to Appear: Ronnie Lynn Hatley, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.

Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Jacqueline Nicole Russell, 36, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), failure to appear, and theft over $1000, Dep. Michael Allen reported.

Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Charles Stacy Keirsey, 45, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, and theft over $1000, Dep. Will Mullins reported.

October 16

Possession: Allison Beth Hurd, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with Possession of Schedule II, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.

Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Robbie Ray Frost, 39, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and attachment (child support), Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.

Failure to Appear: Dreama Patrice Dickerson, 35, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.

Filing False Report: Cindy Marie Mullins, 47, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with filing a false report, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.

Federal Indictment: Donald Wayne Sellers, 51, of Thorn Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with a federal indictment, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.

Introduction, Other Charges: Christopher Lee Gibson, 49, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with introduction contraband in penal facility and failure to appear, Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.

Failure to Appear: Cassidy Pamela Williams, 19, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Will Mullins reported.

