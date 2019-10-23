ROGERSVILLE – Junior Hawkins, age 90 of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was retired from the Burger Bar.
Mr. Hawkins was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavern Hawkins; parents, John and Carrie Watson Hawkins; sisters, Thelma Watts, Juno Whitley, Orene Evans, Mae Mary Evans, and Margaret Buchanan; and brother, J.F. Hawkins.
He is survived by his daughters, Anita Ann Hawkins and husband, Buddy Marker, of Miamisburg, OH, Melody K. Smith and husband, Shane; son, Terry Dale Hawkins, all of Dayton, OH; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four step-children; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great grandchildren; special friends, Ida Robinson, Tom and Pat Cupp, Berle Turnmire, Jeff and Julie Turnmire; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 1 until 3 p.m., Friday, October 25, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Hawkins family.
