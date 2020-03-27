ROGERSVILLE — A routine traffic stop for having a non-operational headlight and expired tag led to the arrest of a Rogersville woman last week on a list of charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Bolognese said in a report that about 9:10 p.m. on March 19, she observed a 2002 Chevy S10 heading north on Hwy. 66 South, with a right headlight out and a tag that had expired in 2018.
Dep. Bolognese conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Rita Kay Spangler, 54, of Jackson Road, Rogersville.
Spangler told the officer that she did not have insurance or registration on the vehicle.
While speaking with the driver, Bolognese said in the report, she “detected an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and person”. Bolognese said she also noted “a cup of what appeared to be beer tucked between the driver door and her leg”.
The driver reportedly told the deputy that she had consumed a 24-ounce beer and that the cup by her lap was her second beer.
The driver agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests, but performed poorly and the tests were terminated for safety reasons.
Spangler agreed to a blood alcohol test and afterward was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
She was charged with:
• Violation of the light law;
• Open container;
• Driving under the influence;
• Financial responsibility;
• Registration required before operation; and,
• Wheel tax violation.
No date had been set for her arraignment in Sessions Court at the time the report was filed.
