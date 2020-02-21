The Factory Dance and Fitness Studio joins Chamber

Rogersville’s The Factory Dance and Fitness Center celebrated joining the Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Feb. 12
The Factory is owned and operated by April Albright and offers the following kinds of dance classes: Ballet, Modern, Jazz Combo for ages 3 & up; Clogging for all ages; Music & Movement, which is a ‘mommy and me’ class, for ages 12 months to 2+ years. In January, the studio will add Kidz DanceFit classes for children ages 5 and up.
In regard to fitness classes, The Factory offers High Intensity Interval Training; DanceFit, which is high-cardio, dance fitness; and DanceLit, which is low-impact, dance based strength. In January the studio will add Barre Burn, which is ballet-based conditioning using the barre.
Albright told the Review that The Factory is a “no judgement zone,” where anyone—regardless of age or skill level—can come and feel welcome.
The Factory is located at 109 Apple Lane, Suite 201 in Rogersville.
For more information, check out The Factory’s Facebook page or their website at https://www.thefactorydanceandfitness.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.