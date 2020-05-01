Having been involved in writing about politics in the Deep South in some form or fashion for most of my newspaper career, I have seen it all when it comes to how political parties treat those among their ranks who fail to “toe the party line”.
Such is the case with an African-American Democrat who recently announced that he was resigning his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives after his party verbally skewered him for endorsing the re-election of ... Republican President Donald J. Trump.
Rep. Vernon Jones took hellfire-and-brimstone abuse from the party faithful for his ‘dereliction of duty’ in not endorsing former VP, “Quid Pro Joe” Biden.
When I read that I wanted to pat that man on the back and say, good for you, brother! Why? Not because he supports Trump, but because that gutsy man obviously respects truth and conservative values more than political propaganda and liberal BS, and is willing to take on the big dogs of his party to defend his position.
Jones told an Atlanta radio station that he would not be leaving the Democratic Party, however, because, in his words, “somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people ... root out the bigotry”.
“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones said in a statement announcing his resignation.
“I’ve seen more Democrats attack me for my decision to endorse @realDonaldTrump than ask me why. They’ve used and abused folks in my community for far too long, taking our votes for granted. Black Americans are waking up. An uprising is near,” Jones tweeted.
As you can imagine, the party backlash was quick and vicious.
The chairwoman for Georgia Democrats issued a statement after Jones’ endorsement of Trump, calling him an “embarrassment”.
“He does not stand for our values,” she added.
Jones saw it in a different light and said he was proud to endorse Trump precisely because of his values, how he has handled the economy, his support for historically black universities, and his criminal justice initiatives.
Since Trump’s policies are demonstrably far more supportive of African-Americans than the Nancy Pelosi — Chuck Schumer crowd will ever admit, Jones has a valid point.
“I don’t care what the Democrat Party does to me. What are they going to do? Spank me?” he said in a tweet. “More African-Americans, prior to this (COVID19) pandemic, were working more than any other time in my lifetime.”
“The left hates me because they can’t control me. They can stay mad,” Jones added. “I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative. I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail.”
Jones has since reversed his decision to resign and said he plans to keep the seat as a Democrat, but will campaign for Trump, no matter what his party says.
In my view, Jones may as well resign from that party and become a Republican or an Independent because his days as a Democrat are probably numbered!
A similar ‘political crucifixion’ happened a few years ago to my friend, former Seventh District of Alabama Congressman Artur Davis.
A black Democrat, Artur is one of the most intelligent, level-headed, conservative, pro-life, pro-Bill of Rights guys I have ever known. I wish he was still serving in Congress, because America could certainly use his common-sense, conservatism today in the House.
We have sat and visited in my Alabama newspaper office many times and, while I was a bivocational pastor, Artur graciously accepted my invitation to bring the Fourth of July message one year that the holiday fell on a Sunday at our small Southern Baptist church with a whopping total of 30 parishioners.
I wish every person on the planet could have heard the awesome (and NON-political) patriotic message of faith that he brought that beautiful Independence Day Sunday morning.
A classmate of Obama’s at Harvard Law School, Artur is a polar opposite of BHO’s when it comes to politics.
Like Jones, Artur encountered the full wrath of his party when he followed his conservative conscience and became the only Democrat in the U.S. House to vote AGAINST the passage of The Affordable Care Act ... Obamacare.
Not long after that, Artur left Congress to run for Governor of Alabama and the state’s black political machine — still sucking on sour grapes and nursing a festering grudge from the ACA vote — launched a horrific, ugly and deplorable race-centered smear campaign against him unlike any the state had seen.
Many of you readers have come to appreciate the viewpoints of another longtime friend of mine, black conservative blogger, singer, and songwriter, Lloyd Marcus — “The Unhyphenated American” — who stands firmly and unashamedly against liberalism.
Lloyd is yet another conservative black voice who is standing up and speaking out on issues that should have been aired years ago.
“Progressives attack me for writing truthful articles,” Lloyd says. “Is there racism in America? Absolutely, along with every other sin in the heart of man. Is there enough racism to stop anyone from achieving their American Dream? Absolutely not. America is the greatest land of opportunity on the planet for everyone who chooses to go for it.”
In his April 20 blog, entitled: “Defending Trump ‘opening up America again”, Lloyd stated:
“ ... Where do you think we would be had Hillary won? Trump has fought for our freedoms like no Republican since Reagan. He has Republicans, Democrats, never-Trump conservatives and 99% of the media fighting against his America First agenda.”
I have known Lloyd for more than a decade and have come to deeply respect his courage and appreciate his friendship more every day.
I am just glad to see that things are changing, with more people, especially minorities, bucking the political system and thinking for themselves when it comes to the candidates who will earn their vote and support.
I have voted for Republicans, Democrats and Independents at times over the years ... black, white, and Hispanic, male and female, young and old ... and will continue to do so. I am not locked in to supporting any partisan agenda. I vote for the person and what he/she stands for, and — believe me — I do my homework before I mark my ballot ... as should we all.
If a candidate is:
• Conservative;
• Christian;
• Pro-Life;
• Pro-Second Amendment;
• Has more common sense in their heads than degrees hanging on a wall; and,
• Does not toe the line or subscribe to liberal, left-wing, looney-tune, socialistic/communistic DC Swamp stupidity, moronicity and hypocrisy; then ... the answer is, yes, that person will be a very strong contender to get my vote.
And, if we are honest about it, isn’t that how it should be?
That’s my view.
What say you?
