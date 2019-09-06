ROGERSVILLE — Local former Prisoners of War and those still listed as Missing In Action will be honored and remembered at a special POW/MIA ceremony being planned by Rogersville’s American Legion Post #21.
Post Commander Dennis Elkins said the ceremony, planned for Friday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m., is to show the community’s love, respect and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.
“All of our POW/MIA’s, their families and friends will be honored at this ceremony,” Elkins said. “When you read the words on the POW/MIA flag it reads, ‘YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN’. We need to tell our POW/MIA family members that we will not forget their POW or MIA and the sacrifice to our country and what they may have had to endure.”
Last year when planning the 2018 ceremony, Elkins said, two living POW’s that were to attend the ceremony both became ill before the ceremony and were hospitalized.
“Mr. Huff died the day of the ceremony and Mr. Shoemaker died about one month later,” he said. “This is the reason we need to have programs to honor our Veterans and their families while they are living, when it is not too late to thank them for their service to our country.”
Elkins extended an invitation to all Veterans, leaders in the community, Veteran organizations, and the public to attend the event which will be held at the American Legion Building, located at 1924 East Main Street, in Rogersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.